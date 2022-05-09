Extreme hot weather predicted in Sindh including Karachi after May 11

An extremely severe heatwave is likely to grip Sindh’s plains from May 11 or 12 onwards, during which mercury could touch even 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of the province, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials warned on Sunday, saying the maximum temperature in Karachi during the heatwave could also exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

“Prevailing severe heatwave over central and upper Sindh will grip entire Sindh from May 11 or 12, 2022 and may last till May 16, 2022. Daytime maximum temperatures would rise to 46-48 degrees Celsius in Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushehro Feroz, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts,” Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz said.

He maintained that during this period, maximum temperature would likely remain between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius in Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts.



He said Karachi’s maximum temperature may also rise to 40 degrees Celsius or above between May 12 and 14, he said, adding that possible impacts of this extreme heatwave could result in damaging effects for crops and orchards. Farmers are advised to manage their crops while common people are advised to avoid open sun exposure as much as possible especially during peak heat hours, he said.