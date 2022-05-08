Karot hydropower connects unit 1 to grid

KARACHI: Karot hydropower project’s unit one has started to run with a capacity of 180 megawatts (MW) on full load and is supplying energy to the national grid, The News learnt on Saturday.

The energy produced from unit 1 would support the national grid in alleviating energy crises, CEO of Karot Power Company Limited Wang Minsheng said. He added that timely commissioning of Karot hydropower projects would ease power shortage across the country.

He termed the start of unit 1 an important milestone for the project, informing that the unit 2 had also started wet commissioning with the support of National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC).

Minsheng also appreciated Chinese and Pakistani staff who worked to achieve the milestone.

Karot Hydropower Project is a first large-scale hydropower project under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The project has a total installed capacity of 720MW and can provide about 3.2 billion kWh of clean energy annually after completion. It is located on the Jhelum River in Pakistan's eastern province of Punjab.

It is expected to meet the electricity demand of about 5 million people in Pakistan, easing power supply pressure in the country. The project aims to start the commercial operation by mid 2022.

The hydropower station is the first investment project of the Silk Road Fund, and is part of the CPEC. The project is an investment by China Three Gorges Corporation, a Chinese enterprise that is listed among the world's largest producers of hydroelectric power.

Its subsidiary, China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd, holds majority share of the Karot Power Company that operates the plant. The plant will be transferred to the government of Punjab after 30 years. Once completed, the project is also expected to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions in Pakistan by 3.5 million tonnes per year. The project is a part of its global push for clean and green infrastructure development.