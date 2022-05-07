Efforts on for timely completion of projects: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women’s Development Anwarzeb Khan said on Friday that all the ongoing development projects would be completed in time for achieving socio-economic development.

He expressed these while visiting the Raghgan-Nazke and Haji Lawang-Pashat roads in Bajaur district where he inspected the ongoing construction work on the roads.

He directed the contractors concerned to expedite the work on the roads and ensure its timely completion.

Anwerzeb Khan said that no compromise would be made on quality of construction materials and effective measures would be taken to complete these projects in time, adding that action would be taken against those who used substandard materials.