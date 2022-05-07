ITP holds road safety workshops

Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has arranged 2,164 road safety workshops during the ongoing year to ensure traffic discipline and minimize violation of rules by educating road users.

The traffic workshops were arranged to sensitise driving license applicants, volunteers, students of educational institutions and staff of government and non-government organisations about traffic rules, said a senior officer on Friday.

Head of ITP Education Wing Inspector (Traffic) Rana Muhammad Ishtiaq said the ITP was arranging such workshops and creating awareness among people about the plenty against different traffic rules violations including over speeding, one-wheeling, inappropriate number plates, juvenile driving and others.

He said the awareness campaign was aimed at inculcate traffic discipline among citizens, which would eventually help protect the lives and property of road users.

The awareness campaign for the safety of road users is in full swing, he added.

In this regard, special teams have been constituted to educate road users as to how they could ensure their own safety before travelling on roads, particularly motorbike riders were being advised about lane usage.

The Inspector (Traffic) said the teams were performing duties at various main roads of the city and briefing motorbike riders and other motorists about traffic rules.