Electoral reforms necessary for unity, democracy: forum

LAHORE: Electoral reforms and delimitations are necessary for timely general elections, national unity and democracy.
This was the consensus among the members of ‘FAIR’, a forum of intellectuals including bureaucrats, technocrats, entrepreneurs and journalists, who met at ‘FAIR Talk’ here on Thursday to discuss solutions to the prevailing problems in the country.
Almost all the participants of the ‘Fair Talk’ held at the residence of FAIR chairman and provincial insurance ombudsman and TV anchor Abdul Basit Khan were of the view that next polls should neither be delayed nor held early since the country is passing through political and financial crises and could not afford further problems. The participants warned if the next elections were not held in a free and transparent manner, or engineered like in the past, by any method, it will be disastrous for the nation and widen the already existing political, ethnic, religious and social divisions in the society. Majority of the participants stressed that the solution to most of the country’s problems lies in democratic stability. However, some participants suggested immediate elections should be held to resolve the rising political instability and confrontation in the country. The discussion was moderated by Sher Ali Khalati, while participants included senior journalists Hamid Waleed, Ashraf Sohail, Zameer Afaqi, Asim Hussain, Rana Zulfiqar, Imran Yusuf and Shahid Nazir.
ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad has ordered fact finding inquiry to know reasons of the fire erupted...
Islamabad: National University of Modern Languages has attained yet another milestone by achieving 601-800 global...
Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority with the support of Frontier Works Organisation had revived the Rawal...
Rawalpindi: Not a single case of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 was reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24...
Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested 17 outlaws including thieves, snatcher gangs involved in numerous...
Islamabad: Not a single day passes on without a complaint against the police from any corner of the country. Somewhere...
Comments