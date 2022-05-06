ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and former special assistant to prime minister for political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill received minor injuries in an accident on the motorway near the Khanqah Dogran Interchange, Sheikhupura, on Thursday, a Motorway Police spokesperson said.
The accident occurred when a speeding vehicle rammed into Gill’s car from the rear side. Three other persons in Gill’s car also received minor injuries. Gill was travelling to Islamabad from Lahore when the accident happened.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday ordered a probe into the accident that took place on Motorway, in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill sustained injuries. According to Shahbaz Gill, the incident was an attempt to murder him in which a vehicle chased and hit his vehicle.
Taking notice of the incident, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure justice in the investigation process. He expressed sympathies over the injuries to Dr Shahbaz Gill and his companions. He also directed for providing the best medical treatment to the injured PTI leader and others.
