BD detains 450 Rohingya Muslims celebrating Eid

Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police detained 450 Rohingya Muslims celebrating a Muslim festival on a beach, officials said on Thursday, in a further sign of growing intolerance towards the refugees. Bangladesh bans the 920,000 mostly Muslim Rohingya refugees from leaving camps surrounded by barbed wire in the southeast where they have been stuck for almost five years.
Baghdad: One person died in Iraq and more than 5,000 were treated in hospitals on Thursday for respiratory ailments...
Elad, Israel: At least three people were killed in an attack in the central Israeli city of Elad as the Jewish state...
Dohuk, Iraq: More than 10,000 people have fled fighting between the Iraqi army and Yazidi fighters affiliated with...
London: Local and regional elections were being held across the UK on Thursday that could prove historic in Northern...
Vatican City: Pope Francis, who has suffered from pain in his knee, used a wheelchair for the first time at a public...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli civil rights groups on Thursday denounced a High Court decision that approved the illegal...
