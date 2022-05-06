 
close
Friday May 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

BD detains 450 Rohingya Muslims celebrating Eid

By AFP
May 06, 2022

Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police detained 450 Rohingya Muslims celebrating a Muslim festival on a beach, officials said on Thursday, in a further sign of growing intolerance towards the refugees. Bangladesh bans the 920,000 mostly Muslim Rohingya refugees from leaving camps surrounded by barbed wire in the southeast where they have been stuck for almost five years.

Comments