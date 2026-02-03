World’s first Humanoid Robot completes 130,000 steps in new record

China’s humanoid robot has proved that new cold proof robotic technology is moving fast and can set a bench mark for achieving unusual goals.

China’s humanoid robot maker Unitree has showcased a major cold-weather milestone, with its G1 robot completing an autonomous trek across an extreme snowfield in northwest China.

As reported by Chinese state media, a Unitree Humanoid robot has left the world stunned by its amazing performance while completing a 130,000-step walking challenge in -47.4°C extreme cold in Altay, Xinjiang, showcasing endurance and mobility in some of the harshest conditions on Earth.

The feat, spanning an area 186 metres long and 100 metres wide, is being described as the first confirmed instance of a humanoid robot achieving sustained autonomous walking in such severe cold conditions, according to various media outlets.

Freeze-resistant robots:

Unitree has staged a high-profile demonstration of its G1 humanoid robot’s ability to operate in some of the harshest natural conditions on Earth, sending the biped into the deep freeze of China’s far northwest.

The test took place in Xinjiang’s Altay region, an area widely regarded as the cradle of human skiing, where winter temperatures can plunge well below what most commercial robots are designed to endure, reports Humanoids Daily.