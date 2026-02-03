Sheriff rings alarm bells for Savannah Guthrie's missing mom's life

Savannah Guthrie's mom 'in danger' amid abduction

Savannah Guthrie’s mom Nancy is in real danger, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Nancy went missing on January 31st and after some investigation, the police have reached the conclusion that she didn’t go anywhere by herself and was abducted.

"We don’t want anybody to lose hope. So that always is there, and that’s a good thing. But in the same sense, just as there’s hope, there’s also things that point to us that say, ‘This lady’s in danger,'" Nanos told Us Weekly.

He explained that even if Nancy went out on her own, she has been missing for over a day and must’ve been exposed to the elements, which is dangerous. It ahs also been revealed that Nancy takes medication for survival and is likely without it.

"Even if she left that home and she was still with us, we’ll be on 24 hours. We talked with her medical professionals, but we know her element, and we know the meds she needs and going without her meds … can be fatal. And 24 hours later … time is [of] the essence here," he explained.

In a previous press conference, authorities revealed that Nancy "didn’t leave on her own" and they "don’t see this as a search mission as much" as a crime scene. "She couldn’t walk 50 yards by herself," they added.

Meanwhile, Nanos was also asked about how the Guthrie family is dealing with the worrying situation.

"As you can imagine, this is tough on all of them," he said. "They’re leaning on each other. They’re very cooperative with us and everything we’re doing. They’re involved and engaged. It is tough, there’s no doubt."