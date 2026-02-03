New Jersey officials warn of ICE arrests without ‘notice, warrants’

City officials in New Jersey say they were taken by surprise after a series of immigration arrests were carried out without warning, after a video going viral on social media shows federal agents detaining a man at a public transport hub.

The footage made by Jersey City councillor Jake Ephros shows masked officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement restraining a man at a light-rail station on Sunday.

In the video, Ephros is heard questioning the officers, asking whether they were acting under a warrant.

The interaction quickly became tense as one agent says, ‘There’s nothing you can do to stop us doing our job.’

The officer added that he could only observe and that the agents would not answer further questions. When Ephros pressed again, the agent said, ‘We don’t need a warrant.’

Under federal law, ICE officers are allowed to arrest people in public places without a warrant, though they generally need permission to enter private property, cites News Nation.

Despite this, local leaders said the sudden appearance of masked officers and the lack of prior notice caused alarm among residents.

The arrests come at a time of increased immigration enforcement across the United States. Authorities have been carrying out more detentions and public operations, prompting concern in many communities.

Jersey City officials responded quickly, issuing guidance on residents’ rights and organizing emergency briefings to address public concerns.

Ephros said hundreds of people signed up for the meetings within hours of the incident.

Authorities have not yet released the number of local arrests.