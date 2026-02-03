Taylor Swift opts for party over 68th Grammy Award

Taylor Swift attended Grammys afterparty but skipped main event

Taylor Swift was a no-show at the 68th Grammy Awards, as she received zero nominations. But that doesn't mean she will skip having a chill time as a clip has surfaced showing her attending a party.

It was not just another bash but a Grammys after-party. However, as the video suggests, the Carolina hitmaker kept a low-key presence. Her outfit is seemingly an example of this.

A long-sleeved black top, paired with stacked necklaces and her signature red lipstick, apparently shows she is in the mood to chill and avoid unwanted attention.

DeuxMoi, a celebrity gossip portal, reports that Jack Antonoff hosted the afterparty. He is a long-time collaborator of the Grammy winner, who has produced several albums for her since 2014.

Besides this, Swift was not nominated at the 68th Grammys because her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, was not eligible this year.

It is worth noting that the pop icon is a giant at the award show with 58 nominations, of which she has won 14.

While Swift was having a chill time at the Grammys afterparty, her partner Travis Kelce was not having the same experience at the moment, according to a report.

It claims a loss to the Houston Texans left him emotionally devastated because he reportedly bobbled the ball.

This situation has put the couple to the test, per an insider at RadarOnline, as they navigate the situation together.

“Like any top athlete, Travis is all about winning, so when things aren't going the team's way, he takes it pretty badly. The losses affect Taylor because she's riding out all of those emotions alongside him.”

Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce are expected to tie the knot this year, but it's not clear where the wedding will take place.