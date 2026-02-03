Kate's name in Andrew's email to Jeffrey Epstein raises eyebrows
In a 2010 email former Prince Andrew, the brother of King Charles III, mentions Kate
An email from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to Jeffrey Epstein mentioning Kate has sparked speculation about who he was referring to.
The email was part of new documents released by the US Department of Justice, which also included Andrew's photo with an unidentified woman.
The email from Andrew was sent to the late sex offender in December 2010 with the subject "Troublesome one".
According to SKY News, the email was from The Duke and it said "Kate has agreed to a deal in London".
"Without any further context in this email chain, it's unclear who he's referring to," Sky News reported.
Mountbatten-Windsor ends the email by telling Epstein "Wish I was still a pet in your family!"
In a statement issued on 17 October 2025, Mountbatten-Windsor reiterated that he "vigorously" denied the accusations against him.
While it's not known who he was referring to, the name Kate automatically led some people to question whether it was Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William.
Notably, being mentioned or pictured in the Jeffrey Epstein files does not automatically indicate wrongdoing.
Critics known for targeting royal family on social media had a field day trolling the Windsors, including Kate Middleton.
