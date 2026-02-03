Greece to announce social media ban for under-15s

Greece is set to announce a social media ban for minors under 15.

The decision came after a globally raised issue highlighted child safety concerns and Australia took the initiative to become the world's first company to implement complete social media restrictions and blocked almost 10 social media platforms for under 16, including Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), followed by YouTube, Reddit, Kick, and Twitch.

A senior government official from Greece told Reuters on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, that the South European country in the Balkan region is “very close" to announcing a social media ban for children aged under 15 to restrict minors from accessing social media that is allegedly affecting their physical as well as mental health.

As reported, Greece is not the only platform to ban social media for teens under 16.

The decision comes as governments worldwide move to curb minors’ access to social media platforms over child safety concerns

Spain also announced on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, that it plans to ban social media for those aged under 16 and will create a law to hold social media executives personally responsible for hate speech on their platforms.

Previously, Denmark, Malaysia, France and Germany also aim to restrict social media