Ex Prince Andrew's creepy 'wish' in Epstein email revealed

Andrew Windsor Mountbatten told his pal Jeffrey Epstein that he wanted to be his “pet” in creepy emails, new docs have revealed.

New disclosures from the Epstein files have revealed more disturbing details about Andrew’s connection to the late convicted paedohpile and human trafficker.

In a creepy email sent to Epstien, Andrew reportedly wrote, "God it’s cold and dank here! Wish I was still a pet in your family!"

In another shocking file, two photos of Andrew leaning over a girl on the floor were ulcer released.

The next day, a woman came forward alleging that a woman was flown to the UK by Epstein to spend a night with the ex-prince.

In another email from 2010, the ex-Duke of York hoped that Epstein had "picked some new selections." His message is believed to be about women.

Epstein shared the number of a Russian girl with the ex-prince in another exchange, calling her his "future ex-wife," but Andrew said that she didn’t reply.

The U.S. Congress is conducting an investigation into Epstein, as a result of which more files are being released frequently, revealing many public figures as having visited the criminal’s island.

Ahead of the release of the files, King Charles stripped Andrew of all titles.

It is believed that authorities and royals are trying to persuade Andrew to work with the US Congress and help in the investigation.