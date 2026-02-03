Sarah Ferguson accused Epstein of using her to reach Andrew: Read email

Sarah Ferguson congratulates Epstein in newly released email

Sarah Ferguson complained in an email to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that he sidelined her after becoming friends with her ex-husband Andrew.

A new email correspondence between the duo has been made public along with a new batch of documents by the U.S. Department of Justice.

While the sender’s name is redacted in some emails, one of them is signed "Sarah" and others have mentions of The Duke and Andrew.

In an email sent to Epstein in 2011 Ferguson, 66, wrote, "Don't know if you are still on this bbm [BlackBerry Messenger] but heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy," the first email read, according to the BBC. It is dated Sept. 21, 2011."

"Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx," it added.

Eight minutes later, another email followed, reading, "You have disappeared. I did not even know you were having a baby. It was sooooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeeply. More than you will know."

The emails came after Epstein pleaded guilty to charges of soliciting a prostitute and procuring a child for prostitution in 2008.

However, Epstein’s brother Mark told Business Insider that he never had any kids, saying, "If Jeff had a kid, I think I would have known."

In other emails sent in 2010, Sarah Ferguson gushed over the kindness of her friend Epstein, writing, "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness."