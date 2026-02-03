Texas teacher charged after marijuana, handgun found on primary school campus

A Texas primary school teacher has been arrested after police say he kept marijuana, unidentified pills and a handgun on campus premises.

Broderick Omar Hopkins, a teacher with Athens Independent School District, was taken into custody on Monday after school officials alerted police that a staff member might be carrying drugs on school property, reports CBS 19.

According to an arrest affidavit, an officer was called to Athens Central Elementary, where administrators handed over a pill bottle containing four unknown tablets. When opened, the bottle reportedly smelt of marijuana.

Police told Hopkins they intended to search his vehicle parked on campus. As they walked toward the car with the school principal, officers said Hopkins questioned the search and then ‘got into his truck and attempted to drive away.’

The officer intervened and, upon opening the door, reported smelling marijuana from inside the vehicle.

A follow-up search allegedly uncovered a pill bottle with a green leafy substance inside believed to be marijuana, along with a pistol stored in a backpack holster.

Hopkins was arrested and later booked into Henderson County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Hopkins’ bond was set at $15,000, and he was released the same day.

The case has raised questions over how drugs and a firearm were allegedly brought onto school grounds.