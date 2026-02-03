Trump calls out New York Times; Threatens to sue media outlet over 'false report'

US President Donald Trump is not satisfied with the US-led media outlet the New York Times' recent reporting.

In a recent update, Trump unloaded on The New York Times, blasting the paper over what he called a completely false report involving Harvard University.

In a fiery statement, Trump demanded an immediate correction. "I hereby demand that the morons that run (into the ground!) the Times change their story immediately," Trump wrote.

The President compared the coverage to what he says were the paper’s past failures, including election reporting he claims they “got ALL WRONG,” while insisting his poll numbers remain strong.

Trump claimed that the media outlet purposely did 'wrong coverage.'

The U.S. president also threatened to sue the media outlet by filing a lawsuit against the New York Times for 'Fake News' or spreading false news propaganda.

The new update on Trump's official account 'Truth Social' came after U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration will seek $1bn in damages from Harvard University.

“We are now seeking One Billion Dollars in damages and want nothing further to do, into the future, with Harvard University,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump announced his plan to extract the money from the Ivy League school on social media late on Monday, February 2, 2026, While the note did not explain the exact nature of his complaint, it extended an already protracted legal battle with the university.

As reported, the president’s latest outburst, which unfolded over several long posts, appeared to respond to an article published on Monday by The New York Times that reported that the Trump administration has dropped a demand for a $200m payment from the university.

In September, a federal judge ruled that the administration violated the law when it cancelled research grants worth more than $2.2bn to Harvard.

The White House is now appealing the ruling and had sought the payment as part of a broader deal with the university.

Quoting four anonymous sources, The New York Times reported that Trump appeared to have conceded the $200m as negotiations with the university continue.

Trump claimed the media outlet deliberately carried out ‘wrong coverage’ in its reporting on Harvard University

Although Trump did not directly address the figure in his latest posts, he wrote that “the Failing New York Times story was completely wrong concerning Harvard University” and that Harvard had been “feeding a lot of ‘nonsense'” to the publication.

“This should be a criminal, not Civil, event, and Harvard will have to live with the consequences of their wrongdoings,” he wrote. “In any event, this case will continue until justice is served.”

Trump also took issue with the article’s mention of his falling approval ratings amid a sluggish economy and federal agents’ killings of two US citizens amid a violent crackdown on immigration.

The paper “got it ALL WRONG, my Poll Numbers are Great!” he wrote.

Previously, the Trump administration had also threatened to withhold $9bn in federal research funding, demanded that Harvard end its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and required reporting of international students who violate campus rules. It also previously tried to block the university from enrolling international students.

In response, Harvard sued the administration in April last year, accusing it of trying to “gain control of academic decision-making.”



