Photo: Timbaland reveals his favourite leisure activity

Timbaland the multitalented legend made it clear that he is not an impressionist when it comes to singing.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, Timbaland playfully reminded his rivals that singing other people's hits just is not his thing.

The unsung mastermind behind The Rain said in the outlet's 5 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature Timbaland, "I don't do karaoke,I make the songs,” as he emphasized on his hit-making legacy and also on his thriving career as a producer.

He also stated that his approach to unwinding is spending quality time with friends, "My favorite way to spend the weekend is quality time. That’s real wealth."

Over the years, the revolutionary producer and hitmaker, Timbaland broke from traditional sampling and redefined the sound of popular music, opting to create original.

As fans will know, Timbaland partnered with Babybel for the brand's first-ever music collaboration. During this collaboration, he reworked Babybel's original jingle, “I'm Your Baby,” into two upbeat remixes .The comment made it clear that altering someone else's original does not make him a karaoke singer.