Kim Kardashian raves about another brand after Ye’s Yeezy

Kim Kardashian gushes about Travis Scott’s sneaker collaboration

Kim Kardashian, a fashion mogul, is a fan of her former husband’s brand, Yeezy, particularly its high-heeled boots.



But there is another brand she likes to wear for footwear. It’s Travis Scott’s sneakers, which are produced in collaboration with Nike — the same apparel giant her ex-hubby had a partnership with.

“I'd say the most shoes I have are Travis',” she tells Complex, adding, “Every color way.”

Kim Kardashian is wearing Nike Air Max 95

Given the demand for his shoes, particularly the pink ones, Kardashian recalls having to call him to arrange a pair.

“I'm not the kind of girl to call in family favors, I just don't,” she notes. “[But] I had to call to get the Travis pinks. And then they [showed] up.”

Scott dated Kardashian's stepsister, Kylie Jenner, on and off from 2017 to 2023. The pair share two kids.

After her relationship with the Sicko Mode rapper ended, she reportedly began dating the well-known star Timothée Chalamet.

Now, a report surfaces claiming she is giving serious thought to a future with Timothée Chalamet, as the pair's dating has entered a phase where they are expecting to hear wedding bells.

“They are very serious and have talked about getting engaged this year,” an insider tells Us Weekly.

The source also offers a window into how their relationship is working: “Kylie definitely runs the show, and Timothée loves it. It is a great balance between both of their personalities, and it works.”

It is worth noting that Jenner and Chalamet began dating in a low-key fashion, keeping only their inner circle in the loop. But for a while, the couple took a break from this change, opting for increasingly public appearances.