Three Dog Night co-founder Chuck Negron dies at 83

Chuck Negron, the founding member of the iconic rock band Three Dog Night has died at the age of 83.

The voice behind hits like Joy to the World and One(Is the Loneliest Number) passed away at his home in Studio City, Calif. on Monday, February 2, 2026. Negron was surrounded by his family at the time of his death as per his publicist.

He was diagnosed with heart failure in recent months and had lived for decades with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

His publicist said in the statement, "Negron was a testament to never giving up – persevering through everything life throws at you, everything you may throw at yourself, and striving on."

Chuck Negron was the son of Puerto Rican nightclub performer Charles Negron and Elizabeth Rooke. The Band Three Dog Night, formed in 1967, became one of the most successful groups of the late 1960s and early '70s.

It is pertinent to mention that at the height of their fame, internal conflicts and drug abuse caused group to fracture. Negron also battled addiction for years before getting sober in 1991.

He also released seven solo albums and chronicled his journey in his 1999 memoir Three Dog Nightmare.

Furthermore, even with his ongoing health issues, the legendary singer continued touring well into his later years.