Meghan Markle dials Netflix to save her image after father complained

Meghan Markle to Netflix PR team: 'Control the narrative'

Thomas Markle Sr, the father of Meghan Markle, recently had his leg amputated in the Philippines after a blood clot became active there.



Though it's widely reported that the father-daughter relationship was not smooth. But the 81-year-old, per reports, sought to bury the hatchet after his surgery.

However, his daughter allegedly left him in the hospital; in addition, she did not contact him following the operation.

Thomas Markle Sr

Now as her alleged behaviour made headlines, the Suits star reportedly feared the backlash and dialed Netflix for help.

Her reasoning, sources say, is simple. She ties her brand's image to the investment the streamer had in her, which, if it could imperil, can affect both parties.

"Meghan's screaming at execs that they need to make the scandal with her father go away – or they will both suffer for it," the insider claims to RadarOnline, claiming the Duchess of Sussex is asking Netflix's PR machine to control the narrative.

"She knows the network has invested a lot of money and promotion into her and [Prince] Harry, and she wants them to protect their investment – and save her bacon."

In addition, the mom-of-two, through a representative, delivered a statement, insisting she had written an email to her estranged father, but he never replied. But still, the spokesperson adds, a note was sent to him via intermediaries.

Overall, Netflix inked a deal with the Sussexes in 2020 for reportedly $100 million.

But a second season of her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, did not deliver the ratings the streamer expected, leading to a report claiming the platform is not interested in renewing the series for a third season.