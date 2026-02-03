Bowen Yang on filming Super Bowl ad with Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm

Bowen Yang shares insight on Super Bowl ad with Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm

Bowen Yang is gushing over costarring with the likes of superstars Scarlett Johansson and Jon Hamm.

Bowen joined Scarlett and Jon for the Ritz’s 2026 Super Bowl ad.

In the ad, the comedian and the Mad Men star are seen sitting in a tree house and sulking over not being invited to a party on the beach.

"Another day, another Ritz party," remarks Jon bitterly before yelling, "Why didn’t they invite us?"

"Well, we’re salty and we hate parties and mingling and yapping," the Saturday Night Live alum answered resentfully.

"They do have all the Ritz crackers though. That salty, buttery flavor," Jon noted with some yearning. "Let’s go for five minutes."

"I’ll only go if my feet don’t have to touch the sand at all," Bowen replied.

Atr that moment, Scarlett appears on a jet ski,takes off her sunglasses and shouts "Hey, salties, what’s the holdup? It’s party time!"

"The holdup is—" Jon begins to explain and turns to his side where Bowen was, but sees that he’s not there.

"Not me! Let’s go, Scarlett," quips the comedian, already sitting behind the Black Widow star. The trio then leave for the party.

When asked about filming with the Jurrasic Wolrd Rebirth star and the Landman star, Bowen noted that he’s already worked with the two on SNL in 2025.

Sharing insight on making his first Super Bowl ad, he told People, "It was remarkably lovely and easy with people that I already worked with. I looked around, I was flanked by two of the hardest working people in show business."

Bowen Yang felt "very lucky" to make his debut with "my old friends ScarJo and Jojo."

"I was like, 'But wait, I already intimately worked with these people before.’ It’s crazy," he gushed.