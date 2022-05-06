Hassan named player of the month

MANCHESTER: Pakistan’s fast bowler Hasan Ali, who is currently representing Lancashire in the county championship, has added another award to his name.

Hasan was named as the “Hilton Player of the Month” for Lancashire on Wednesday for his outstanding bowling spells in the last three games of the county championship.

Lancashire cricket club announced on Twitter that Hasan was awarded Hilton Player of the month for April for Lancashire.

Hasan said: “It’s an ideal start for me I think. Two wins in the first three games it’s been really good. We played three weeks as a unit and as a team and obviously, I am happy to be named the Player of the month for Lancashire.”

Hasan took five wickets twice in two innings last month. He took five wickets in the first innings and one in the second against Hampshire.