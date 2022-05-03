‘Number of Pakistani students in UK varsities rose by 66pc in 2020-21’

karachi: The number of Pakistani students pursuing higher education in the United Kingdom has increased by 66 per cent during the academic year 2020-21.

According to statistics provided by Erudera, an education search platform backed by Artificial Intelligence, within just one academic year, the number of students from Pakistan in UK universities has increased by 66 per cent.

A total of 7,830 Pakistani students pursued higher education in the UK during the 2019/20 academic year, and the number claimed to 12,975 by 2020/21. Of the 12,975 Pakistani students, 10,965 students were settled in England, 1,305 in Scotland, 375 in Northern Ireland and 335 in Wales.

During the last academic year, students from Pakistan were enrolled mainly in various universities. Of them, as many as 915 students were enrolled in BPP University, 830 in the University of Hertfordshire, 795 in Coventry University, 520 in the University of London and its institutes and activities, 430 in Brunel University London, 340 in the University of Portsmouth, 320 in the University of the West of England, 320 in Bristol, 310 in the University of the West of Scotland, 300 in the University of Huddersfield and 245 in University of Bedfordshire.

The number of students from Pakistan in the UK stood at 5,980 in 2017-18, around 6,565 students during 2018-19, 7,830 students in 2019-20, and 12,975 students during 2020-21. From 2017-18 to 2020-21, the increase of students from Pakistan in the UK was 117 per cent.

Pakistan’s neighbouring countries such as Iran, Afghanistan and China had a stable number of students sent to the UK during the last academic year; almost, no increase or decrease occurred. On the other hand, the number of Indian students rose by 52 per cent within the year.

The United Kingdom is the world’s second most popular study destination among international students, just after the US. By 2020-21 the UK hosted up to 605,130 international students.

The majority of international students in the UK come from China, India, the United States, Pakistan, etc. A 13.08 per cent increase in the international student enrolment at the postgraduate level occurred between 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Three top subjects of study for international students in the UK were Business and Management, Engineering and Technology, and Social Sciences. The largest number of international students in the UK -- 177,715 -- study Business and Management. Engineering and Technology is the second most chosen subject of study for international students in the UK with a total of 63,375 students. Social Sciences and Computing rank third and fourth in the numbers of international students -- 51,930 -- enrolled in such disciplines.