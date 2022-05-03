Five criminals held, valuables recovered

Islamabad: Kohsar police station Islamabad has claimed to have apprehended five accused including four snatchers and recovered valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said.
He said that, Islamabad has intensified massive crackdown against the criminal elements especially street criminals and recovered looted valuables. Following the directions, a Kohsar Police team headed by SHO Kohsar Tipu Sultan with other officials apprehended four snatchers who were identified as Baqir Ali, Shatif Abdullah, Muhammad Ali and Faraz Masih.
Similary, police team also held a thief namely Faisal Sadiq. Valuables worth more than five lakh including laptops, Tablets, bracelets, cash and weapons also recovered. The snatchers were used to snatch mobile, cash and other items in markets on gunpoint.
While the accused Sadiq Ali used to open the vehicles in parking with master key and stole the valuables. Cases against the criminals have been registered and further investigation is underway. IGP (Islamabad) and SSP (Operations) have appreciated the police performance.
SSP (Operations) has directed all zonal officers to take necessary measures in their respective areas to curb the crime. No laxity will be tolerated in safety and security of the citizens, he said.
Rawalpindi:The markets and bazaars in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad seemed over-crowded as large numbers...
Islamabad:Application of Henna on hands is one must do ritual for girls on for Eidul Fitr. With the variety of designs...
ISLAMABAD: Following are the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer timings in Islamabad/Rawalpindi.6 a.m.: Jamia Masjid Aqsa, F-6/3,...
Islamabad: Islamabad senior police officers had visited houses of martyrs' families and distributed Eid gifts among...
Rawalpindi:The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings placed Rawalpindi Medical University the first among medical...
Islamabad:Australia’s Acting High Commissioner, Joanne Frederiksen sends her warmest wishes to Muslims in Pakistan,...
Comments