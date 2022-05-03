Officers visit police martyrs families, distribute Eid gifts

Islamabad: Islamabad senior police officers had visited houses of martyrs' families and distributed Eid gifts among the families and children of martyred officers, a police spokesman said.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas visited houses of SI Liaquat Ali Shaheed, HC Munawar Shaheed and HC Bashir Shah Shaheed. SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran visited families of Inspector Safdar Shaheed and HC Ishtiaq Ranjha Shaheed while SSP (Investigation) Karrar Hussain visited house of constable Afzal Jinnan Shaheed.

Similarly SP Industrial Area Saud Khan also visited SI Shamshad Akbar Sheheed who laid down his life in an encounter with drug peddlers. Expressing sympathy with the families, he said the martyrs were the pride of the police as they had sacrificed their lives for the nation.

"We are standing with the families of martyrs on every occasion of happiness and sorrow," he added. Islamabad police chief maintained that the brave police officials who sacrificed their lives in line of duty were the real heroes of the department and the department would not leave their families alone at any stage. Moreover, the senior police officers also visiting houses of martyrs and presenting Eid gifts to the families and children.