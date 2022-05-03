Pak youths team participates in HR Committee session





LAHORE:Pakistani youth delegation participated in 15th Session of Human Rights (HR) Committee in Geneva, Switzerland. The aim of the session was to bring together the full diversity of the Human Rights community, policy makers, practitioners and researchers from all geographical regions at local, national, regional and international levels.



Global Youth Advocate of United Nations, Chairman Youth Revolution Clan and Head of Pakistan Youth Delegation Rizwan Anwar represented Pakistan in 15th Session of Human Rights Committee. In his speech, he discussed about the “Protecting Human Rights in an increasingly automatised word: Artificial Intelligence, Opportunities for Human Rights Activists”.

He said the Pakistan youth has great potential for the social and positive society transformation but mostly they are neglected at all levels. International organisations need to provide opportunities to the young people of Pakistan, as youth involvement is essential for the achievement of SDGs at all levels.

The UN Secretary General has referred to young people as the “torchbearers” of the development framework and we should all continue to work towards strong and effective participation of young people and youth organisations in the development agenda, especially to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal for the Sustainable Future.

Maha Jamil, Co-Chair of YRC and Director at KCLCD, Kinnaird College for Women in her speech said that gender balanced youth groups can be trained for Social Activism on Artificial Intelligence for Social Transformation and Sustainable Development.