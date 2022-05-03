Man arrested for defrauding people at ATM outlets

The Shah Faisal Colony police on Monday claimed to have arrested a man who used to defraud the citizens at ATM outlets.

Police said they had been receiving complaints from citizens about strangers entering into ATM outlets while they were making transactions and telling them to switch their card with his to transfer all the money from their account into his.

The Shah Faisal Colony SHO arrested the mastermind of the gang, Naseem Ijaz. He reportedly told the police that this was his first arrest and he had come to Karachi from Muzaffargarh to earn.

According to the Shah Faisal Colony police, the arrested man had cheated people of hundreds of thousands of rupees by transferring their account balance. The arrested man allegedly used to enter ATM outlets with citizens using various excuses and used to freeze the accounts of citizens, and later transferred all the money in his account.

After several such complaints were lodged, the Korangi SSP took immediate action and formed a monitoring team under the supervision of the Shah Faisal division SP. The Shah Faisal police SHO and his team using technical methods arrested the man.

They police also recovered cash amounting to Rs597,000 and mobile phones from the possession of the accused. The vehicle used by the suspect was also impounded. Investigators said Ijaz hailed from Tehsil Kot Addu in Muzaffargarh. The Federal Investigation Agency’s cyberc rime circle is to be acontacted for initiation of legal proceedings against the suspect and registration of the case.