Monday May 02, 2022
Zero loadshedding in country: ministry

By APP
May 02, 2022

ISLAMABAD: As per the promise of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, power loadshedding in the country has been reduced to zero from 05:00am on May 1. The Energy Ministry has worked hard to add more than 2,500MW of additional power to the system, tweeted the spokesperson of Energy Ministry. “The ministry is constantly striving for uninterrupted power supply during the Eid holidays and beyond,” he further said.

    Aziz Ur Rahman commented 9 hours ago

    This is a good omen It is said things well begun become better in due course

