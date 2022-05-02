Zero loadshedding in country: ministry

ISLAMABAD: As per the promise of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, power loadshedding in the country has been reduced to zero from 05:00am on May 1. The Energy Ministry has worked hard to add more than 2,500MW of additional power to the system, tweeted the spokesperson of Energy Ministry. “The ministry is constantly striving for uninterrupted power supply during the Eid holidays and beyond,” he further said.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has condemned the derogatory remarks passed...
KYIV: Dozens of civilians have left a besieged steel plant in the city of Mariupol, Russia said on Sunday, as US House...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday moved another summary to President Arif Alvi advising him removal...
PPP has devised its recommendations for power sharing in the most populous province, sources
The CPEC was shut down after false propaganda by Imran Niazi, says Ahsan Iqbal
KANDAHAR: Afghanistan’s supreme leader appeared publicly for only the second time in six years on Sunday, telling...
Comments
Aziz Ur Rahman commented 9 hours ago
Reply 0 0