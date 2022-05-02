Parde Mein Rehne Do premieres in Karachi

KARACHI: A glowing Hania Aamir arrived at Nueplex Cinemas, her bubblegum pink outfit offset by glimmering earrings.
While Aamir channeled a very classic red-carpet-slash-material-girl look, Ali Rehman Khan was dapper as ever in a dark tux. Spotted on the red carpet with the cast of Director Wajahat Rauf’s Parde Mein Rehne Do (PMRD), were actors and models, including Mansha Pasha, Hasnain Lehri, and Faizan Haqquee, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, Junaid Khan, and Javed Sheikh with celeb offspring Shahzad and Momal.
The Showcase Films, Eveready Pictures, and Geo Films presentation tackles the subject of male infertility with a youthful ease. The film opens on Eid ul Fitr 2022, adding to the repertoire of big screen offerings for the season.
With a delightful cast and an even more delightful soundtrack, PMRD is short and sweet, with Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan as Nazo and Shani completely proving their mettle as excellent actors.
