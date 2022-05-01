Father, son ruled in several countries

KARACHI. A father and his son remained head of state or government in dozens of countries in the world. Two brothers ruled in several countries while a father, his son and grandson became prime ministers in a country. Daughters of several rulers also led the country. There are two instances in the US history when a man and his son became the president of the country.

A father and his son ruled in seven African countries, while two brothers also led a country. In Bangladesh, Sheikh Muajibur Rahman and his daughter Sheikh Hasina Wazed became prime ministers. Ziaur Rahman was the president of Bangladesh and his wife Khalida Zia was also the prime minister of the country.

There was a rare incident in Pakistan, when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his daughter Benazir Bhutto became the prime ministers of the country, while Benazir Bhutto’s husband, Asif Ali Zardari, became the president of Pakistan.

In Belgium, Gaston Eyskens and his son Marek Eyskens served as prime ministers. Two sons of Bhutan Prime Minister Sir Raja Sonam Topgay Dorji remained prime ministers. In Japan, father and son of the Fukuda family were the prime ministers. In Jordan, father Samir Zaid al-Rifai, son Zaid al-Rifai and grandson Samir al-Rifai were the prime ministers. In Jordan, brothers Mudar Mohammad Ayesh Badran and Adnan Mohammad Ayesh Badran were the prime ministers. The father and son of the Hariri family in Lebanon were the prime ministers. In Malaysia, a father and son of the Razaq family remained the prime ministers. Two brothers served as prime ministers in Malaysia. A father became the president and son prime minister in Malta. Two brothers became prime ministers in Nepal, father and son were the prime ministers in Singapore and in Iran father-in-law Mohammad Mosaddegh and son-in-law Ahmed Mateen remained prime ministers and father and son Ali Khan Mansur and Hasan Ali Mansur respectively were the prime ministers. In Jamaica, father Norman Washington Manley and son Michael Manley were the prime ministers. In seven countries of Africa, father and sons held the reign of power and in one country, brother was also at the top post. The countries where father and sons held the leadership included Botswana, Kenya, Congo, Gibbon, Togo, Mauritius and Malawi.