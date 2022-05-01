Eid shopping ahead of Chand Raat

Rawalpindi : The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is approaching fast. Eid shopping activities are at their peak in Rawalpindi. The city residents are thronging markets to buy garments, shoes, and bangles to avoid the rush on Chand Raat.

“Shalwar Kameez, Kurata shirts especially of lawn and cotton prints are dominating the city’s fashion markets and shopping centers. Most women are taking a keen interest in buying henna and artificial ornaments. A great rush of girls is being witnessed on henna stalls,” says Fatima Hasan.

“Men are rushing to buy perfumes and caps at shops in the city ahead of Eid. Shops selling perfumes and caps in the city are drawing a large number of customers,” adds Fatima.

Shabbir Rizvi, a tailor in Commercial Market Satellite Town, says, “I have hired extra labor working until Sehri to fulfill my customers-placed Eid orders adding that new booking has been closed.” “I have visited Bara Bazaar, Nankari Bazaar, Purana Qila, Banni, Tench Bhata, Saddar, Bhabra Bazaar, Kartarpura, Lalkurti, Bahria Town, DHA, and Commercial Market Satellite Town. They are full of city people on a shopping spree,” says Hasan Mehdi.

“These bazaars are famous for readymade garments, textiles, footwear, jewelry, pearls, bangles, perfumes and crockery, cutlery, upholstery teem with countless buyers. These bazaars turn into night bazaars, especially in the last 10 days of Ramadan,” says Tehzeeb Haider.

“Those fasting, including women, take a break from shopping to end their fast at an eatery of their own choice. After tasting haleem, dahi bhallay, and other delicacies at nearby eateries, they resume the shopping with fresh energy and this goes on till late into the night,” adds Tehzeeb.

“The readymade garments, bangles, and shoe outlets are attracting a large number of people including youth and girls in these markets selecting appropriate items for themselves and loved ones,” says Shafaat Hussain, who accompanied Tehzeeb. “During Ramadan, shopping for Eid in the walled quarter of Rawalpindi does not end with the night. In fact, it picks up at night with the decades-old markets doing business round-the-clock.

“As Eid-ul-Fitr is nearing all roads in the city are now leading to markets. In fact, the old city areas of the city never sleep during the holy month. While countless spend the holy nights in prayers, other men, women, and children throng the markets for Eid shopping,” says Daaem Raza, a trader.

“The city roads, notorious for its traffic chaos throughout the day, are witnessing jams throughout the night these days, with vendors occupying the footpaths and selling from garments to the hairpin,” adds Daaem.

Asadullah Ali, a private company worker, says, “The price hike has not dampened the spirits of Eid. We may have to spend a few bucks more, but we can’t do without shopping for our families, especially as the occasion comes once a year.”