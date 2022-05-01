Behbud event to help others

Islamabad : For families looking to do some shopping and enjoy themselves in a pleasant atmosphere, the Behbud Association has planned a ‘Chaand Raat’ at its premises in the newly set up café, Sada Bahar in Saidpur Village on Sunday. Several stalls are being set up for delicious food, bangles, trinkets and other traditional festivities. Timings are from 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm. so if you would like to plan an Iftari with friends and family it will also be possible and make for a great evening out.

Needless to say the profits are going to a good cause. Inaugurated in 1967, Behbud Association is ranked as one of the largest self-sustainable non-profit organizations in Pakistan, tirelessly working for the economic empowerment of women for more than fifty years.