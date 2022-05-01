World IP Day celebrated

KARACHI: A seminar took place in Karachi to celebrate World Intellectual Property (IP) Day to encourage young innovators and entrepreneurs to realize their utmost potential and ambitions of being innovative to create a better future for society, community and industry.

Ali & Associates, an IP law firm, organised the event named ‘IP and Youth innovating for a Better Future’ that was attended by young entrepreneurs, startup aspirants, professionals, and university students to gauge awareness regarding IP laws.

A free counseling session was also conducted on how to get ideas and innovations protected under Intellectual Property Laws and learn from the leading IP law practitioners.

Speaking on the occasion, Karimullah Adeni, managing partner of Ali & Associates, who had joined the session from London online, said intellectuals are the fuel of society’s progress.

“We must enable an environment where their talents are utilised and ideas and efforts protected.”

IP lawyer and partner of the company Ali Kabir Shah said Pakistan was facing numerous challenges on economic and social front, and the most pressing issue was a growing, young population that deserves a better future.