First Eid special train sets off from Karachi

KARACHI: In order to facilitate passengers traveling from Karachi to up country to celebrate Eidul Fitr with their loved ones, the Pakistan Railways Karachi Division had announced two Eid special trains, one for Lahore and another for Peshawar.
The first Eid special train departed for Peshawar from Karachi City Station on 2:30 PM on Friday. The train making stops at Landhi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Shorkot Cantt, Faisalabad, Chak Jhumra, Chiniot, Chenab Nagar, Shaheenabad, Sargodha, Malikwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Lala Musa, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Taxila Cantt.
