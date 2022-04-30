Officials inspect prices in Timergara markets

TIMERGARA: Following directives from Lower Dir Deputy Commissioner Capt (r) Aun Haider Gondal, Timergara Additional Assistant Commissioner Shawana Haleem on Friday inspected various shops in the local market and checked the quality and prices of various bakeries ahead of Eidul Fitr.

The AAC along with tehsildar Amjad Ali Yousafzai also checked the prices of meat, poultry, vegetables and fruit as per the approved price-lists and booked the violators under relevant sections of law.

Speaking to this scribe on the occasion, Shawana Haleem said no one would be allowed to overcharge essential commodities on their own will.