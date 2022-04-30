Ulema condemn propaganda campaign against Pak Army

KARACHI: Renowned scholars from different schools of thought Friday called upon people to refrain from vilification of the Pakistan Army, as the act would be like playing into the hands of the enemy.

President Milli Yakjehti Council and Jamiat Ulema-o-Pakistan Sahibzada Abdul Khair Muhammad Zubair said in a video message that the country was passing through difficult times, and some people were exploiting the situation and indulging in propaganda against the Pakistan Army. He said Pak Army is the most effective institution for protection of the country and maintaining its sovereignty. He said people belonging to any segment of society should not fall prey to any anti-army propaganda, which is in fact a conspiracy of the enemy.

Ameer Muttahida Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan Allama Ziaullah Shah Bukhari said in his message that the enemy was bent upon imposing a propaganda war on the country. It is attempting to create a rift between the masses and the Pakistan Army. He said it is the moral and national duty of all citizens to strengthen the Pakistan Army and foil all nefarious designs and propaganda movement against the defenders of our borders.

Vice President Shia Ulema Council Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi said Pakistan Army had always played the most effective role in defending geographical and ideological boundaries of the country. He said not only Pakistanis but people across the world praise professionalism of the Pakistani forces. He said the enemy forces were indulging in a smear campaign against Pakistan Army. “We condemn this propaganda and warn all such elements against indulging in such activities.” He said if any propaganda weakens Pak Army, it will weaken Pakistan, which will be the loss of the entire nation.