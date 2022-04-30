 
Saturday April 30, 2022
Labour Day

April 30, 2022

International Workers’ Day, which is celebrated on May 1 every year all over the world, has its origins in the labour union movement. It is also known as Labour Day in most countries like India. The day is a celebration of labourers around the world. The day commemorates labourers’ struggles against workers’ rights violations, including lengthy workdays and weeks, poor work conditions and child labour.

This year, the day will be celebrated tomorrow (Sunday). It is hoped that all countries pay attention to workers’ issues.

Jubel D’Cruz

Mumbai, India

