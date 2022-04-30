PPP to hold demonstrations today against sloganeering at

holy mosque

By our correspondent

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced that it will hold protest demonstrations today (Saturday) all over Sindh against the hooliganism of supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at the Masjid-e-Nabwi in the holy city of Madina.

A statement issued on Friday quoted PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro as saying that a demonstration would be held in every district headquarters to forcefully register protest against the offensive behaviour of PTI supporters at the holy mosque.

He appealed to the people belonging to all walks of life to participate in the demonstration against the impolite conduct of the PTI’s supporters at one of the holiest sites of Islam. He lamented that the PTI after coming into power had promised to transform Pakistan into a Madina-like state but now supporters of the same party did not know how to behave at the holy site of Islam.

Khuhro said former prime minister Imran Khan and his political associates had completely lost their senses after they were ousted from power. He added that Khan’s aim was to grab power by any means at the cost of integrity, peace and tranquility of the country. He said they stood firm to foil the conspiracy hatched up by the PTI for causing unrest and instability in the country.

He said the entire nation would hold Khan and his cronies accountable for their misdeeds. The PPP Sindh president said that every faithful was saddened due to the insulting acts of the PTI’s supporters against the sanctity of one of the holiest places of Islam.

Sharjeel slams incident

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, while reacting to the incident of sloganeering in front of the prime minister-led delegation in Madina on Thursday, has recalled that even the infidels in the past would refrain from fighting in the Arab region during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

In his tweet on Friday, he said activists and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had crossed all the limits of the peaceful conduct at the Masjid-e-Nabwi, one of the holiest places in Islam. He said that any insulting act inside the Masjid-e-Nabwi was not at all acceptable.

Memon deplored the fact that PTI supporters had resorted to sloganeering at such a holy site of Islam where the faithful had been asked not to speak loudly. He said the incident had put the Pakistani nation to shame.

The information mnister said people who had no regard for the tomb of the last Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) also did not give value to the prestige of the country and the nation. He prayed that such people might come to the right path with the blessing of God.