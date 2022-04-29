Nine killed by bomb blasts in Mazar-i-Sharif

KABUL: Two bomb blasts aboard separate minibuses killed at least nine people on Thursday in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif, police said, a week after a deadly explosion rocked a Shia mosque in the northern city.
The number of violent public attacks across Afghanistan has fallen since the Taliban returned to power last August, but the Islamic State group has continued to target its opponents.
A string of deadly bombings targeting members of the minority communities has convulsed the country in the past two weeks of the fasting month of Ramazan, killing and wounding dozens.
Thursday’s blasts occurred within minutes of each other in different districts of Mazar-i-Sharif as commuters were heading home to break their fast, Balkh provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri said.
PARIS: Executions in Iran rose by 25 percent in 2021, a report by two leading NGOs said on Thursday, expressing alarm...
COLOMBO: Millions of workers staged a crippling strike in Sri Lanka on Thursday, adding to pressure on President...
LONDON: An asylum reform bill proposed by the British government is set to become law after overcoming a final hurdle...
RIYADH: The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen’s Huthi insurgents announced on Thursday it would free 163...
SARAJEVO: A retired Bosnian Muslim forces general was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday for war crimes...
PARIS: Climate change will drive animals towards cooler areas where their first encounters with other species will...
Comments