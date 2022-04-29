Pakistan nominates leading public health expert to WHO, other UN agencies

Dr Shahzad Ali Khan. Photo by reporter

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in history of the country, Pakistan has nominated the Vice Chancellor of Health Services Academy (HSA) Islamabad Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan as member of the Policy and Coordination Committee (PCC) of the Special Programme of Research, Development, and Research Training in Human Reproduction (HRP) in Geneva, Switzerland, officials said on Thursday.

The Policy and Coordination Committee (PCC) is the governing body of the UNDP-UNFPA-UNICEF-WHO-World Bank Special Programme of Research, Development and Research Training in Human Reproduction (HRP). Officials in the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) told The News that Secretary NHS Aamir Ashraf Khawaja have formally nominated Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan to represent Pakistan in the PCC as terms of office of the current two members of PCC under category 3, Burkina Faso and Uruguay, is coming to an end on 31 December 2022.

There are 15 members of the PCC and Pakistan has nominated Dr Shahzad Ali Khan VC HSA for this high level global policy making international forum based in Geneva HQ of World Health Organization (WHO), the NHS officials said adding that Dr. Shahzad is a leading public health expert with a doctorate degree in management sciences, masters degrees in finance and public health as well fellowship of public health from Royal College of Physicians, London.

“Having 28 years of work experience ranging from peripheral level administration to management of tertiary care health facilities, professional expertise of Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan varies varies from health systems analysis, health management, policy planning, strategic planning, governance, health economics and health financing, health reforms, civil society organizations, project management, human resource development of both the public and private sector workforce”, they added.

Talking to The News, Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan said it was a great honor for him and the country to be nominated for this high level global policy making international forum, adding that he has attended a two-day online meeting of the Policy and Coordination Committee as an observer.