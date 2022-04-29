GCU students, staff to get electric bikes

LAHORE:A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed here on Thursday for the provision of the electric motorcycles to students and staff members of GCU Lahore at a discount price as part of their green campus initiative.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and Jolta Electric CEO Usman Sheikh signed the accord at the University’s Bukhari Auditorium. Acting US Consul General in Lahore Kathleen Gibilisco was also present on this occasion as a special guest of honour and was pleased with the efforts made by the GCU Lahore to encourage environmental awareness and green initiatives in Pakistan. Prof Zaidi said GCU has become the first university in Pakistan to make the campus green by taking steps to reduce carbon emissions. He said the university banned plastic bags on campus and was shifting its energy needs on solar. The vice-chancellor added that GCU would provide various facilities to its students including free parking and the installation of chargers on the campus to promote the use of electric bikes. The acting US consul general said climate change was a challenge that required cooperation and commitment. “It poses serious risks to families, businesses, and economies,” she added. Kathleen Gibilisco appreciated the initiative of GCU to encourage its students and staff to use electric vehicles through free parking and on-campus charging.