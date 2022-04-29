Importance of AI in future highlighted

Islamabad: Dr. Yasar Ayaz, Chairperson, National Centre of Artificial Intelligence, National University of Science Technology, has called Artificial Intelligence (AI) is as important for science and technology in the future as electricity was for S&T in the past.
Dr. Ayaz was speaking at a Webtalk on “Artificial Intelligence for socio-economic development in Pakistan”, here at the Institute of Strategic Studies. Dr. Ayaz highlighted the ongoing efforts of various research labs in the field of healthcare, medical image analysis, disaster management, Urdu speech recognition, crowd management, vehicle recognition system and firearm detection system.
