Diesel shortage

The shortage of diesel in the middle of the wheat harvest season has created a lot of problems for farmers. Some analysts believe that the shortage is because of the rumours of an increase in petrol and diesel prices. Many profiteers have stored diesel to resell them at high prices.
Farmers are worried because they need fuel for their tractors and other machinery to harvest wheat. The government must take timely action against the shortage of diesel to prevent the country from facing a big crisis.
Saqib Ali
Lahore
