Alleged terrorist killed in encounter

PESHAWAR: An alleged terrorist was killed while two policemen were wounded in an encounter in Bannu on Tuesday.
An official said two policemen Assistant Sub-Inspector Shafiullah and Head Constable Arshad were wounded when terrorists opened fire on a police party during an operation in the limits of the City Police Station in Bannu.
The official of the Counter-Terrorism Department said one alleged terrorist Asif of the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan Al-Badr Group was killed when the fire was returned.
A search operation was underway in the area to arrest accomplices of the slain terrorist.
PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed the application of Haji Sultan Muhammad of Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department Secretary Daud Khan on Tuesday assured full support to...
TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial president and Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on Tuesday said...
PESHAWAR: A big search operation was conducted on Tuesday in different villages within the limits of the Badaber...
KHAR: The police have launched a massive crackdown on the traffic violators, including underage drivers and drivers...
PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov on Tuesday said his country was keen to strengthen trade and...
Comments