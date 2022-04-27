Alleged terrorist killed in encounter

PESHAWAR: An alleged terrorist was killed while two policemen were wounded in an encounter in Bannu on Tuesday.

An official said two policemen Assistant Sub-Inspector Shafiullah and Head Constable Arshad were wounded when terrorists opened fire on a police party during an operation in the limits of the City Police Station in Bannu.

The official of the Counter-Terrorism Department said one alleged terrorist Asif of the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan Al-Badr Group was killed when the fire was returned.

A search operation was underway in the area to arrest accomplices of the slain terrorist.