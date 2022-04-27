Immunisation importance stressed

PESHAWAR: The World Immunization Week is observed globally every year in April to highlight collective action which is needed to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.

The World Immunisation Week theme for 2021 is “A Long Life for All is not a promise - it’s an ambition because everyone deserves a chance at a fulfilling life”.

The Community Medicine Department, North-West School of Medicine (NWSM), arranged a seminar in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on the importance of immunization in children and adults to prevent diseases and death among the population of the world.

Dr Kamran Qureshi, Immunization officer, UNICEF, gave a detailed presentation on the importance, current situation and future goals regarding the immunization program in Pakistan.

“The ultimate goal of World Immunization Week is for more people - and their communities - to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases” he informed the audience.

“Vaccines have been comprehensively saving lives since the year 1796. Across two and a quarter centuries, billions of people have lived longer lives. However, due to cultural and religious taboos, Pakistan is lagging behind in the universal vaccination of all its population”, he argued.

Dr Waqar Ali, head of the department of the Public Health Community Medicine, NWSM, said: “Vaccines provide opportunity and hope for all of us to enjoy a more fulfilling life. And that’s something we should all be united to promote. Wild poliovirus is still prevalent in Pakistan and Afghanistan and hampering its progress.”