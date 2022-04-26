Sit-in to continue till election announced: Imran Khan

Imran Khan. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said he and his workers would hold a sit-in at Islamabad until the announcement of general elections.

In a video message, he asked his party workers and all Pakistanis to make preparation as he would give a call for an Islamabad march in the next few weeks. “Now a defining moment has arrived when we will have to decide whether to live like slaves or as an independent country. We have to rally people for the real independence of Pakistan,” he remarked.

He said his government was taking measures to lift the weak segments of society and provided health cover to all when all mafias joined hands and became a part of a foreign conspiracy and ousted his government.

“Unfortunately, those, who have been involved in corruption for the last 30 years, have been again imposed on us. The incumbent Prime Minister and his son are involved in corruption cases of Rs40 billion and they are now controlling the FIA, which is investigating the cases of their servants like Maqsood Chaprasi. I have given a call, go out and mobilize people in streets and neighbourhood for real independence,” he added.



He congratulated workers on the founding day of the party and said they had established the party on three main principles to make Pakistan a self-respecting country, a welfare state and ensure the rule of law, where all people, including the powerful and the weak come under the law equally and the high and mighty do not get an NRO.