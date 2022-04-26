New CEC needed for fair elections: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar Monday claimed there was a need for a new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for fair elections.

Speaking to the media on the founding day of the party, he said that there was also a need to find out how 186 votes had been polled in the Punjab Assembly recently and asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to fulfill its constitutional responsibility and disqualify the members. “We have resigned from the assembly and there is no need to go to the ECP. The nation has rejected this assembly,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, PTI senior vice-president Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the party’s political committee had reviewed the conduct of the Chief Election Commissioner. “From the attitude of the Chief Election Commissioner, it seems that he is a PMLN worker and if he wants, he may take a post in the League,” Fawad said in a video message.

He said the whole of Pakistan would protest against the biased attitude of the Chief Election Commissioner tomorrow and added the role of the ECP should be in the interest of Pakistan, asking why the commission was delaying a notification despite receiving references against dissident members.

Fawad contended that the commission should issue a notification against dissident members immediately, as further delay in the notification would tantamount to deviation from the Constitution. “The whole of Pakistan will go out tomorrow and peacefully protest at district headquarters against the behavior of the ECP,” he added.