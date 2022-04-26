Govt discards Imran’s plea for judicial commission to probe Lettergate

ISLAMABAD: The government, after deliberations, has decided to discard the plea of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan for establishing a judicial commission to probe the lettergate.

Well-placed government sources told The News here on Monday that the government is of the firm view that since the National Security Committee (NSC) has already given its verdict where allegations regarding the involvement of an external conspiracy in the ouster of the PTI government have outrightly been ruled out, there is no need for further prob. Unfortunately, the party of which government was expelled from the office through a democratic process is reluctant to agree with the political process and is out to create a constitutional crisis in the country in every matter.

The government highups are of the view that the PTI and Imran Khan will not accept the findings of any inquiry, even by the judicial commission, as their purpose isn’t holding an inquiry, they want to malign opponents and keep the issue alive.

The sources said the lettergate may become an issue for it to play with as the PTI administration has nothing to portray as an achievement of its government during electioneering in upcoming polls. “These are political and propaganda gimmicks. The government should not come in the trap,” the sources said, adding that the government will not help the PTI keep the issue alive, which is bound to die down in a couple of weeks. The sources pointed out that the PTI decision of approaching the apex court to challenge Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif being in office despite he was implicated in NAB cases has no other status in the eyes of law but to play with the galleries and malign government officials.

The qualification and disqualification for becoming prime minister has clearly been laid down in the Constitution. The government will seek dismissal of the petition with fine, the sources said.

The sources pointed out that the government is eagerly waiting for the detailed judgement of a five-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan that took cognizance of the deposed prime minister, speaker, deputy speaker and president’s role in mutilating the Constitution by denying voting on a no-trust motion against Imran Khan on April 3. The constitutional experts of the government will consider initiating proceedings against the accused under Article 6 of the Constitution once the detailed verdict is handed by the honourable court.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah ridiculed the demand of Imran Khan and said now people will investigate what had happened with them in the PTI rule.