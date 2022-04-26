ANF constable martyred in DI Khan firing

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A constable of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was martyred while an inspector narrowly escaped when assailants opened indiscriminate fire on them near Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) Chowk, officials said on Monday.

Nasrullah Khan, an Inspector in the Anti-Narcotics Force, said they were attacked at CRBC Chowk by accused Inayatullah Bettani. As a result, constable Asif Zaib lost his life on the spot while Inspector Nasrullah escaped unhurt. Nasrullah told the police that ANF had arrested Ismail, the brother of Inayatullah Bettani, and recovered drugs from his possession. This incident by Inayatullah Bettani was the reaction to the arrest of his brother.